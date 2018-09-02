The Sunday night TV wars are heating up

The battle for your eyes on a Sunday evening is hotting up tonight.

TVNZ 2 is tackling rival Three head-on with a special season of Shortland Street starting on Sundays.

Spy understands the move is to fight the wave of reality-show viewing which often starts on Sundays and continues through the week.

The hospital soap is TVNZ2’s highest rating show and will be taking on Three’s The Block. Next month, it is also likely to go head to head with the second season of Married at First Sight.

Three is keeping the MAFS release date a secret, but last year it premiered in the first week of October with Sunday and Monday night shows.

Spy understands romantically themed ads are at the ready and the nuptials took place over the last few weeks. Fans can look forward to seeing Abbeville Estate and Bracu again as wedding venues this season, as well as new venues, including the prestigious Hunting Lodge in Waimauku.

The only surviving couple from the first MAFS season — Brett Renall and Angel Star-Heron — were up from the South Island in Auckland last weekend, dressed to the nines for an afternoon on the town, so we're betting they are wedding guests, sprinkling their love dust over a lucky season two couple.

In response, Shortland Street is promising some of its best drama on Sunday nights over the next three months. Ferndale will see a wedding or two of course, bullets flying, a shocking death, a dangerous proposal, a deadly disease outbreak, a terrifying kidnapping, a heartwarming reconciliation and some very special surprise guests.