Stacey Morrison's inspiring 'beach body' message

With summer getting closer every day, some Kiwis may start to feel the pressure to make sure they are "bikini body ready".

But, The Hits Stacey Morrison explains – in an inspirational message that everyone fretting over not having the perfect beach bod needs to hear – that there are just two simple steps to preparing yourself for summer.

Find a bikini you like. Put it on your body.

It’s that simple!

She then goes on to reveal how many women and even men feel so self-conscious about the way they look in swimwear that they won’t even get in the water – and that’s just not fair.

So this summer, throw your inhibitions aside and enjoy your time at the beach no matter what size you are.

Watch her inspirational message above!

This article was first published by The Hits.