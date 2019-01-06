Stacey Morrison's adorable wedding throwback pics

It's time to pop the champagne!

Yesterday, The Hits host Stacey Morrison celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband, presenter Scotty Morrison.

Taking to Instagram she shared a series of sweet photos from their big day, writing: "Our Big Fat Māori wedding on this day 13 years ago."

"A wedding is a great day to honour your love, and a great marriage is honouring your love every day," she added.

We couldn’t agree more, Stace!

Stacey also shared another adorable snap on her Instagram story, quoting Dr Thema, “Find someone who speaks your language so you don’t have to spend a lifetime translating your spirit.”

Such a lovely sentiment!

Congratulations Stace, We are so happy for you and Scott on your special day.

This story was first published on The Hits.