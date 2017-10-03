Stacey Morrison and her daughter's uncanny similarities

Monday, 13 August 2018, 11:30AM
Stacey Morrison. Photo / Instagram
Stacey Morrison. Photo / Instagram

Last week The Hits host Stacey Morrison’s daughter Kurawaka turned 10-years-old – and we couldn’t help notice something that made us do a total double take.

The adorable little girl is a spitting image of her beautiful mum!

The Hits shared a few Instagram snaps posted of Kurawaka’s epic Harry Potter themed birthday party it was apparent that little the wizard-in-training had not only inherited Stace’s lovely smile – but could be called a complete mini-me.

In fact, Kurawaka also looks very similar to how Stace did when she was just a young girl.

Last year Stacey shared a beautiful photo of her and her sister with their late mother and when compared to a photo of Stace’s daughter now, it is clear how much Kurawaka looks like her mama.

How amazing is that?!

This article was republished here with permission from The Hits.

