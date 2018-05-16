Spy's new wave of Kiwi power couples

From the sports field to the TV screen, from the fashion set to the political scene, New Zealand is awash with power couples.

There's Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford, Karen Walker and Mikhail Gherman, Madeleine Sami and Ladyhawke, Richie and Gemma McCaw, Anika Moa and Natasha Utting – to name just a few.

But over the past few years, a fresh wave of power couples has also emerged. We check out some of these famous lovebirds influencing the world together.

Shervey and Emmett Skilton

As actors, writers and directors, Holly Shervey and Emmett Skilton have been keeping themselves especially busy of late.

The couple, who met on Shervey's birthday in 2013, have no qualms about working together, having previously created popular TVNZ web series Auckward Love.

The duo recently dabbled in a new series format by creating Millennial Jenny, a bite-sized comedy series made up of one-minute episodes on Instagram. Created by Shervey, who also stars as the title character, the series is directed by Skilton.

TV juggernaut Shortland Street also looms large in the couple's life. While Shervey joined the iconic soap's roll call last year, Skilton is also set to work on the show both on and off screen.

Skilton will be playing a character who arrives in Ferndale in April, but it's behind the scenes where he'll be busiest, as he directs his first solo block of episodes.

Vinnie Bennett and Frankie Adams

Another couple making waves on our screens is Vinnie Bennett and Frankie Adams, albeit they usually do so from their base in Los Angeles.

Since leaving her role as Ula Levi on Shortland Street in 2014, Adams has made a splash with a lead role in international sci-fi series, The Expanse.

Bennett, meanwhile, has also been finding steady work on the other side of the Pacific, but is about to appear on New Zealand's screens next month in TVNZ's heavily hyped new drama, The Bad Seed.

"I don't get much time to get back home to New Zealand very often these days, so having a working excuse to head home was really fantastic," he told Spy last week.

"When I got the role, Frankie was on hiatus from filming The Expanse, so we made the trek home and had an awesome winter hanging out with friends and family."

Art and Matilda Green

Last year might have been a bit of a topsy-turvy one for New Zealand's First Couple of Reality TV, while Art dealt with company woes and Matilda copped undue flak for her role on Heartbreak Island – but they've certainly started 2019 in better spirits.

Four years after meeting on The Bachelor NZ and building a tidy little influencing empire together, Art and Matilda wed in a beautiful ceremony on Auckland's Waiheke Island in February.

And their empire is set to expand in 2019, too, with the couple announcing at their wedding that Baby Green is due in September!

Laura McGoldrick and Martin Guptill

He may have had a few injury niggles, but it's been another golden summer for Black Cap Martin Guptill, smashing balls around the cricket ground for both club and country.

It's also been a busy start to the year for his wife, broadcaster Laura McGoldrick, who's been juggling her usual TV commitments with her new permanent job co-hosting The Hits' breakfast show with Toni Street and Sam Wallace.

And life is set to get even more hectic for the McGoldrick-Guptills later in the year, with the Cricket World Cup coming up in May.

Clint Roberts and Lucy Slight

2019 is also shaping up to be an especially crazy year for Clint Roberts and Lucy Slight.

With Slight busy in her magazine editor role and Roberts working as one half of ZM's Bree & Clint in the afternoons, the couple also recently announced they're expecting their first baby in July – a sibling for their Instagram-famous cats, Ziggy and Bowie.

TJ and Greer Perenara

The world of rugby might be overrun with influential couples, but it's been All Black TJ Perenara and his wife, Greer, who have stepped up to use their sway for something more than just flogging freebies in 2019.

The couple – who wed in a surprise ceremony in January – have long been vocal about the issues close to their hearts and this year has been no different.

Greer has used her platform to share her thoughts on bullying, body-shaming and the importance of building others up, rather than tearing them down.

Her husband, meanwhile, has used his own significant influence as a top-tier rugby player (and his Instagram following of 193,000) to spread similar messages.

He also famously condemned Wallabies star Israel Folau's anti-gay comments last year, tweeting: "To anyone, young Māori/Pasifika people especially, who may be struggling with their identity - please know that it is ok to be you. You are perfect as you are. Do not let these comments keep you from being yourself."

Francis and Kaiora Tipene

When Francis and Kaiora Tipene began their funeral business when they were still in their early 20s, they would've had no idea it would one day lead to them being global TV stars.

Not only have New Zealand's most famous funeral directors charmed the country with two seasons of their TVNZ documentary series, The Casketeers, their special brand of warmth and humour has also caused a splash worldwide via Netflix.

And just in case Francis and Kaiora weren't busy enough with their burgeoning business and TV fame, the couple also welcomed their fifth son in December.