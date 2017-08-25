Spy’s Kiwi power couples of 2018

Over the years, Spy has compiled lists of the country’s most influential couples, celebrating the famous lovebirds who are incredibly accomplished in their own right — but are even better together.

Obviously, Prime Minister Jacinda Adern and partner Clarke Gayford top the list.

But from the restaurant scene to the big screen, the following duos are the very definition of “power couple” in 2018.

Matilda Rice and Art Green

Matilda Rice and Art Green have taken what should have been fleeting fame on a reality TV show and turned it into a business and social media empire.

They are the ultimate influencer dream team.

Stacey and Scotty Morrison

The Hits broadcaster Stacey Morrison and Te Karere presenter Scotty Morrison have been on our TV screens and radios for many years, but this respected media duo’s influence has broadened with a mission to revive Te Reo Māori in Kiwi homes.

The Morrisons, who are raising their children bilingual, are leading the way to make it easy to kōrero Māori.

David de Lautour and Hannah Marshall

Both plying their trade as directors, producers and actors, David de Lautour and Hannah Marshall are partners in life and at work.

Although the husband-and-wife team enjoy being in front of the camera, they’re equally busy with projects behind it, with Marshall directing Sitting Room Only this year, a series of candid interviews with Kiwi stars based in LA.

She and de Lautour are also set to launch a new show — Alibi — that they created alongside Gareth Williams on TVNZ OnDemand.

Madeleine Sami and Pip Brown (aka Ladyhawke)

It’s been a busy 12 months for director/actor Madeleine Sami and her wife, musician Pip Brown.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in October last year, and while Brown has been busy chasing their baby around at home, Sami has released The Breaker Upperers, the movie she and Jackie van Beek wrote, directed and starred in.

And life is about to get busier still: Sami prepares to take on a co-hosting role for the upcoming TV series, The Great Kiwi Bake Off, and Brown is due to start working on new music in October.

Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley

Chelsea Winstanley was already a film-maker before she met her husband, Taika Waititi, but she is well and truly stepping out of his Marvel blockbuster-sized shadow in 2018.

Winstanley recently took the spotlight at the NZ International Film Festival with a documentary she produced about pioneering Māori film-maker, Merata Mita. Waititi, meanwhile, is following up his smash-hit success Thor: Ragnarok with Jojo Rabbit, a dark comedy drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell.

Sid and Chand Sahrawat

Sid and Chand Sahrawat cemented their spot at the top of Auckland’s fine dining scene in 2018, when their establishments, Sidart and Cassia, won the supreme and runner-up prizes respectively at the Metro Restaurant of the Year Awards.

And that domination will be truly complete next month, when the couple also takes over famed restaurant The French Cafe from Simon Wright and Creghan Molloy-Wright.

Anika Moa and Natasha Utting

Singer-songwriter Anika Moa’s transition to TV presenter took another big leap forward this year with several projects on the go for TVNZ.

The first season of her new show Anika Moa Unleashed on TVNZ OnDemand was so delightfully outrageous, she’s already filming a second season. She’s also filled in for Jeremy Wells on Seven Sharp.

And it’s a family affair on Seven Sharp as her wife Natasha Utting is a producer on the show. As executive producer Alistair Wilkinson’s right-hand woman, Utting is a vital cog in the Seven Sharp machine.

Dan and Honor Carter

After a few years rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous in Paris, one of New Zealand’s original sporting power couples, Dan and Honor Carter, are back in the country — sort of.

The former All Black is embarking on a two-year deal playing rugby in Japan, while Honor is staying in Auckland with their sons, Marco and Fox, and the new baby they’ve just announced is on the way.

The Carter family isn’t the only rugby dynasty that’s expanding, with Richie and Gemma McCaw, also expecting the pitter-patter of tiny feet this year.