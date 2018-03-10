Spy’s most talked about Kiwi celebs of 2018

The end of the year is nigh and what better way to reflect on the past 365 days than to open a spreadsheet and crunch some numbers to figure out – definitively – who were our most talked about celebs of the year.

We’ve trawled our top 50 stories to see whose name came up the most – and how many people read about them. And the results may just surprise you.

Lorde, Hilz Baz and Sam Hayes all missed out on the top five. As did Mike McRoberts and Jack Tame. So just who were Spy’s most talked about of 2018?

#5. JACINDA ARDERN

Oh, Cindy. What a year it’s been for you! Having a beautiful baby whilst running a country! Who would have thought it could be done!? (Actually, we did. We knew you’d nail it like a boss.)

Of course, our readers love to hear all about your and baby Neve’s exploits – with the occasional side of Clarke for good measure. Some of their favourite tales include that time she had Flight of the Conchords around for dinner, her plans for baby Neve’s first UN conference and when Rihanna gave her a personal shout-out.

Get it, girl!

#4: MIKE HOSKING

Hosking actually took out our top spot for the single most-read story of the year, when he crashed his $140,000 sports car whilst racing at Hampton Downs.

His wife and fellow broadcaster, Kate Hawkesby let the cat out of the bag when she posted about him ruining his red Alfa Romeo 4C on social media.

“Husband goes to track day with his race car. Crashes it. Anyone know a good panel beater?” she posted a video of the car with serious dents and scratches down one side.

The kicker? He had no car insurance as he was racing.

That wasn’t the only Hosking headline to intrigue our readers this year. Others included his bizarre anti-ageing secret, which included eating “carrots, radishes, artichokes, olives, gherkins, tomatoes, cucumbers, lycopene and capsicum daily.”

#3 TONI STREET

It’s been a big year for The Hits sweetheart Toni Street, who added a new family member to her clan this year – baby Lachie.

Hubby Matt and Toni welcomed their baby boy Lachlan earlier this year via surrogacy from her best friend, Sophie Braggins.

But before that good news story, Toni hit headlines earlier in the year after suffering a severe illness that saw her eyeballs turn yellow.

She also got up to plenty of mischief with her radio co-host Sam Wallace – including this story, which had you all clicking furiously.

#2: JEREMY WELLS

We all know Jerry loves to dance the fine line between naughty and nice and our readers love hearing about his cheeky antics.

Wells clocked a huge number of story hits this year and we are not surprised. Barely a day goes by that he doesn’t say something that makes us raise our eyebrows.

And we’re clearly not alone. Nearly all of the headlines involving Jerry involve swearing or saying inappropriate things live on air – both on Radio Hauraki or Seven Sharp.

But the most popular Jerry story of the year? Was when he admitted he was back living with his parents.

No doubt he will be back with a few more hairy situations in 2019.

#1: HAYLEY HOLT

And our crowning winner is Breakfast host Hayley with over 1 million story hits.

Golden girl Hayley has copped a fair bit of flack this year in the ‘wardrobe malfunction’ section, which apparently our readers love to hear about.

Holt’s face plant at the Commonwealth Games was another winner – which we hilariously adored.

And then there was the whole Ed Sheeran feud. Let’s be honest, she just said what we were all thinking – and we love her for it.



OTHER TOP CONTENDERS 2018

Other Kiwi celebs that need a mention are Hilary Barry who had a stonker year giving her two cents back to internet trolls.

Samantha Hayes won Dancing with the Stars in July and has been spotted with numerous possible love interests since.

Lorde caused controversy with Lena Dunham’s fans after getting cosy with music producer Jack Antonoff and also teased new music last month.

Jack Tame’s ‘sweaty celeb encounter’ with Nigella Lawson made everyone LOL and his RnB cover songs on Instagram continue to entertain us.

And of course, who could forget Mike McRoberts ‘breaking the internet’ with his multiple topless social media posts. Oooh la la, Mike!

Happy New Year Spy readers! Be safe this summer holiday.