Spend an 'intimate' weekend with Rachel Hunter

Supermodel Rachel Hunter’s reinvention from modelling queen to wellness trainer and advocate is set to take another step.

Last December we revealed Hunter was now a qualified yoga instructor after graduating from a top academy in India.

Earlier this year, the 48-year-old completed a sell-out tour of New Zealand speaking to thousands of Kiwi women about her amazing journey, beauty and healthy lifestyles.

Next month “Our Rach” will again hit the road around New Zealand for a series of events billed as “Beauty of Soul Workshops”.

Hunter says the events will encourage attendees to further “explore” yoga, meditation and more.

Each weekend event will have a maximum 33 people.

“This is the place not to feel scared or ‘OMG am I doing it right?’ or ‘I can’t do that’,” Hunter says. “Go at your own pace. We are all learning . . . even me. I am open to us all supporting and encouraging each other.

“My wish with these workshops is to open the doors to this practice so you can discover a new side of yourself. This is exploring, feeling, and experiencing our own nature.

“This weekend is intimate, just 33 of us, together in an immersive and intensive look into our wellbeing. We can talk yoga, wellbeing, Tour of Beauty, kids, beauty . . . ”

Meanwhile, Hunter last week had more reason to be joyful, with her 11:11 podcast topping iTunes’ Religion & Spirituality podcast chart.