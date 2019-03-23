Silver Ferns star reveals her bridesmaids

It's been nearly a year since the engagement of Silver Fern Kayla Cullen and Cronulla Sharks' player Shaun Johnson.

And the Tasman Sea isn't getting in the way of the couple's wedding plans.

Last weekend Cullen had a dinner with four special friends who wore matching T-shirts and were given special bridesmaid boxes by Harlan Creative, which included personalised Capiz shells.

The bridal line-up are all close netball mates of Cullen's; Tuāinē Keenan, Phoenix Karaka, Kaity Alexander and Darrell Tapa'au.

The four ladies will juxtapose beautifully with the groom's line-up, Johnson's dad Paul and brothers Adam, Topo and Joe.

Last month on her birthday he posted on Instagram: "In your 26th year you became my fiancee. In your 27th I'm gonna wife you right up, throw away the key then we make babies." The day before her bridesmaids' dinner last weekend, Cullen wished her fiance well in his debut with his new Sydney-based club.

"If you can step me you can step anyone. Good luck babe! I'm so proud of you and I can't wait to cheer you on tonight in your first official game for the Sharkies!"

When's the wedding? Johnson's Sharks are set for a bye week in mid-June so a winter wedding — maybe somewhere tropical — could be in order.