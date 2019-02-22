Show goes on for DJ after Lime scooter accident

A visiting electronic producer and DJ broke his ankle on a Lime scooter yesterday, but still made it on stage in time for his Christchurch show.

Troyboi, real name Troy Henry, is also scheduled to play at Hidden Festival in Auckland today.

The rising trap star from London performed in Christchurch last night from a stool, and took to Twitter to confirm he'd broken his ankle after an accident on a Lime scooter.

He took to Twitter to write: "Broken ankle what?!? The show must go on."

Big love to Christchurch tonight! Broken ankle what?!? The show must go on! pic.twitter.com/iuRubteoik — TroyBoi (@TroyBoiMusic) February 21, 2019

Footage from the gig shows Troyboi performing from a stool during his set.

The DJ is part of Hidden Festival in Auckland today on a line-up that also includes Shapeshifter, Lil Yachty and JID.

The festival at Ellerslie Racecourse has been moved indoors because of wild weather predictions coming from the tail end of Cyclone Oma.

"No amount of wind or rain can stop the music," the festival's promoter wrote on Facebook.

"It's been a hectic few days but our team have managed to shift this entire event inside, and introduce a 2nd stage across 2 levels!"

The event kicks off at 2pm.