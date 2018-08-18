Should Jack Tame consider wedding singing?

Breakfast host Jack Tame has never been one to shy away from showcasing his array of talents – including his musical capabilities.

Over the weekend it looks like he may have had a bit of spare time on his hands and decided to do a rendition of Destiny Child’s song ‘Say My Name.’

Tame changes the lyrics slightly to suit his purpose and captions the small Instagram video “follow your dreams guys.”

Follow your dreams guys A post shared by Jack Tame (@jack_tame) on Aug 18, 2018 at 10:29pm PDT

“Say my name, say my name… you’re acting kinda shady, ain’t calling me baby…yeah my name’s Jack Tame.”



Jack’s fans commented on his singing and editing skills calling it “mesmerising.”

“Ommggg this ones my favourite! Think I found my wedding singer!”

“This is your best work. You were fierce!” says one fan.

“When is that record deal coming?” says another.

Hilarious!

Watch a few of Jack's previous singing videos here.