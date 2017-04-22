Shortland Street star’s sweet secret

Kiwi actress Rebekah Palmer is known for her on screen skills but it turns out she’s a whiz in the kitchen too.

Although the Shorty actress admits she is not a trained baker, she does have a sweet tooth and jokes about taking her kitchen career professional if she ever stopped acting.

“I always joke that my midlife crisis is going to be opening a little cakery or bakery, and to be honest I would be so satisfied and happy doing that,” she laughs in a Woman’s Day interview.

Her love of baking came from her humble country upbringing and her inspiration from her nana Anne.

“To go to the supermarket, it wasn’t just down the road. If we wanted biscuits, treats or anything like that, it was easier to get butter, sugar and eggs and make it yourself.”

“My nana Anne use to live next door to us and she was a big baker, so I used to run across the paddock to her place and we would bake for hours in the kitchen.”

Palmer says baking is a skill everyone should learn.

“It’s nicer than going to a shop and buying something off a stand isn’t it? It’s something that you have poured love, time and energy into, and it’s an art that is slowly dying away because it’s so easy to access baked goods from a supermarket. But actually doing it yourself is so satisfying and it’s a skill everyone should have.”

It’s lovely you are keeping the tradition alive Rebekah!