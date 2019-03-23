Shortland Street nurse's double engagement

It's been two engagements in one year for Shortland Street actress Rebekah Palmer.

On the show last year, the actress, who plays nurse Dawn Robinson, famously received a proposal of marriage from ambulance driver Ali Karim (Tane Williams-Accra) while unwell with an upset stomach. When he popped the question nurse Dawn vomited all over him. It didn't stop their onscreen wedding, where the Topp Twins officiated.

It was a much classier affair when the bubbly blonde received a proposal from her long-term love, builder Bevan Randell, brother of radio personality Clint.

The pair have been red carpet regulars around town for several years and it was pure joy when Randell proposed with a stunning diamond solitaire earlier this summer, on the wedding island de jour, Rakino in the Hauraki Gulf.

"On our own wee pebbled beach off the island of Rakino, Bevan asked me to marry him. I've known since the day we met you'd be my forever. I love you more than words Bev," 25-year-old Palmer wrote on her Instagram.

A date for their nuptials is yet to be revealed but we know one thing; 25-year-old Palmer will have the wedding cake under tight control; the baking-mad actress has previously joked about leaving the soap for a career in cakes.