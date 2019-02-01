'She said duck!': Hayley Holt drops f-bomb on live TV

Hayley Holt apparently forgot she was broadcasting live-to-air this morning when she dropped an f-bomb on Breakfast.

Holt was in the final minutes of this morning's Breakfast broadcast when she made the mistake.

The presenter was playing a game involving blowing beer cups off a table using balloons when her frustrations boiled over.

"What the hell?" she asked, before declaring: "What the f***?"

Her co-hosts Matty McLean and Jack Tame quicky tried to cover for her, while Daniel Faitaua doubled over in a fit of giggles.

"She said, 'Duck,' she said, 'duck,' she said, 'duck'," declared Tame.

"Hayley don't 'ose your head please, keep control," urged McLean.

At the end of the game, Tame declared: "Just a quick PSA there: Hayley said, 'What the cluck' and we apologise for that."

That's not the only slip-up Holt has made since Breakfast returned to TV this year.

In late January, she put her foot in it by declaring "incest is my favourite" while discussing the Oscar nominees.