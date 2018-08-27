‘She drives me crazy’: Stan Walker opens up about girlfriend

Kiwi star Stan Walker has posted a cute photo of himself and his girlfriend Alex King celebrating a year together – but admits she drives him "crazy."

“A year in and I’m still looking at her like its the first time I laid my beady little mischief eyes on her... She drives me crazy, but it’s a kind of crazy I like," he said, adding "Sometimes" with some laughing emojis.

He continued: "Learnt a lot and still learning...Aaaand yeah, love you hun... kia ora".

It looks like the couple started sharing photos publicly of each other in May last year.

Stan said in an interview last year that he wanted to keep her his "little secret" when they first started dating.

Looks like their romance has stood the test of time and photographer Alex has been snapping Stan and his band at summer festival One Love just a week ago in Tauranga.

Cute guys! Can we hear wedding bells soon?!