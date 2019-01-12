Shane Cortese to become cricket commentator

Last week we told you about actor Shane Cortese hosting his own real estate show. Today we can reveal he is also planning to make his debut as a cricket commentator.

Cortese will join the Sky Sport team for a January 20 double header of the Women’s Burger King Super Smash Final and the Auckland Aces v the Otago Volts match.

He’ll also commentate the Auckland Aces v Northern Knights on February 2 with Craig Cumming, Scott Styris, comedian Ben Hurley and Kirstie Stanway.

“We wanted to inject a cricket fan into the commentary box to ask questions on behalf of the fans watching at home,” said director of sport Richard Last.

“Shane has a great deal of cricketing knowledge, he’s a real personality and obviously he’s a pretty good talker too.”

The role came about by chance after Sky interviewed him as a fan at a game last year.

Cortese and comedian Hurley will act as the “cricket fans” during the coverage.