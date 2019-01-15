'Shaking, hyperventilating': Sam abandons mountain

An emotional Sam Hayes has been forced to abandon her mission to summit Mt Aconcagua as her health took a turn.

The Newshub star was less than 300m from the summit when she made the "horrible decision" to turn back.

Taking to Instagram to update fans, she said: "Well, I didn't make it to the 6962m summit of Mt Aconcagua and I'm still coming to terms with that, but I did get to 6700m before the altitude and cold got the better of me.

"I saw members of my group with the first stages of frostbite on their faces and hands and a determination to get up the mountain which was breath-taking. In the end, I was shaking and spent, breathing so hard I was hyperventilating."

She continued: "The night before our guide checked my oxygen saturation at 6000m and it was between 55-67. In hospital, they put you on oxygen if it's below 95! I just wasn't getting enough air to keep going.

"Turning back was a horrible decision to make, but I knew I also needed enough energy to get back to camp safely."

She said: "My legs are jelly but my heart is full. It feels great to have attempted a challenge like this, even if the mountain won."

And she also passed her well-wishes on to the one member of her group who did make it all the way, saying: "I’m so proud of him. Keith said it’s the hardest thing he’s ever done. I’m told of the 60 people attempting to summit fewer than ten made it that day which makes his success even sweeter."

We hope you're celebrating Sam, because getting as far as you did is insane - congratulations!