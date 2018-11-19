Segways and gladiators: The All Blacks do Rome

As the All Blacks get ready to wrap up their end-of-year tour against Italy this weekend, the players have spent their day off exploring Rome with their partners, family members and fellow teammates.

We check out some of their highlights from playing tourist in The Eternal City.

When in Rome...

In a move that we're sure did not worry their coaches at all, many of the All Blacks decided segways were the best option for visiting the city's many ancient landmarks.

As documented by Ryan Crotty, a merry gang of rugby players cruised along Rome's cobbled streets as they took in sights like the Spanish Steps and the Colosseum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Crotty (@ryancrotty) on Nov 21, 2018 at 8:28am PST

Beauden Barrett and his fiancee, Hannah Laity, also opted for their own, er, romantic little spin on segways around Rome.

According to Laity's Instagram stories from the day, her amore proved to be a bit of a "speed demon" on his segway – and also managed to crash it.

(Relax, All Blacks fans. It would appear Barrett came out of the incident unscathed.)

Hanging with the familia

Ardie Savea spent part of the day at the Pantheon and also caught up with his sister-in-law, Fatima Savea, and his niece, Jude.

"Exploring the back streets of Rome with the familia. So good to see these two," he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️F A T I M A ⚡️ (@_timasavea) on Nov 21, 2018 at 9:19am PST

Fatima Savea, who now lives in France while her husband, Julian, plays for Toulon, also used the trip to Rome to catch up with fellow WAG Hannah Laity.

"So nice to see familiar faces on this side of the world," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚡️F A T I M A ⚡️ (@_timasavea) on Nov 20, 2018 at 12:39pm PST

The Trevi Fountain was a popular spot for many of the All Blacks to snap a photo, including Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Ngani Laumape and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

View this post on Instagram Good night out in Rome with the boys 🔥 A post shared by Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (@tetoiroa_) on Nov 19, 2018 at 12:24pm PST

The All Blacks also got their obligatory tourist shot at the Colosseum – a visit which apparently inspired Rieko Ioane to watch Russell Crowe's Gladiator back at the team hotel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rieko Ioane (@riekoioane_) on Nov 21, 2018 at 11:49pm PST

But it wasn't all tourist adventures for the team on their day off.

Captain Kieran Read and several other players, including Dane Coles and Codie Taylor, travelled to Cassino on their day off to pay their respects to fallen Kiwi soldiers.

"Had one of my most memorable days off in the All Blacks today," Read wrote on Instagram.

"Honoured to go to the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Cassino and pay my respects to the over 300 fallen New Zealanders.

"My Grandad was one of the lucky ones to fight here and come home, so I know that he has good mates buried in this earth.

"The ages of the men was what got me, 20, 21, 22. I wish I had the chance to ask him about his experiences, as I cannot fathom what would have been going through his mind.

"These guys were true heroes."