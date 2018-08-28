SBW proves men can multi-task

Sonny Bill Williams has disproved the myth that men can’t multi-task – in the most adorable way possible.

Clearly a hero at home as well as on the field, SBW has shown he can juggle training and fatherhood at the same time.

In an Instagram story the rugby star’s daughter Aisha can be seen climbing all over her dad while he gets in a workout at home on the stationary bike.

“The struggle is real fam,” SBW writes.

Swiftly whipping her up onto his shoulders Aisha seems delighted to be helping with her dad’s workout.

It didn’t seem to slow the All Black down either with Williams writing “Still made your time @nicgill_health_and_performance.”

We’re looking forward to seeing you back in black soon SB!