Sarah Gandy farewells The Hits

Radio host Sarah Gandy bid a sad farewell to her co-hosts Toni Street and Sam Wallace on The Hits, this morning, announcing she will not return in 2019.

The popular host revealed she’s decided to start a new chapter in her life and focus on her mental health and wellbeing.

"The not so great news is that I have to say goodbye to you guys today," Sarah said. "As much as I would love to be here with you guys…"

Sarah has been on sick leave since October and today opened up about her struggle with mental health, revealing she experienced a severe panic attack in October.

"I’ve been sick and it’s been pretty nuts," Sarah said. "Quite a few weeks ago now I had a huge panic attack before work … and it was not good.

"I just didn’t come right, in fact, I just got worse and worse and that turned into a really intense bought of anxiety and depression.

"I was just so far from myself," Sarah continued, "so I just had to take some time to deal with it."

Thankfully, Sarah found herself some great doctors who helped her work through her issues and make her way back to a good health.

As for the future, Sarah has some exciting things in store, including an amazing Christmas trip to New York City, but says she isn’t too sure what 2019 will bring her way.

"I don’t actually really know what next year holds me if I’m going, to be honest," Sarah said, "but I’m excited about it and I’m not leaving bitter."

Toni Street and Sam Wallace will return to host The Hits breakfast in 2019.

Watch the full goodbye chat with Sarah Gandy above!

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111