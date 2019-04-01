Sam's real life 'face-swap' with Toni Street

We are definitely seeing double this week! Sam Wallace decided he wanted to see if he could dress up and look like Toni Street, because… well, why not?

Last week on The Hits Breakfast show with Laura McGoldrick, Sam Wallace and Toni Street, Sam took up the challenge for a morning and it turned out the transformation was alarmingly convincing.

At first, Sam said: "We don't really know why we are doing this."

But then Toni called him out saying, "Don't say 'we', because this is your idea!"

"It's just an interesting concept, I wanted to do a real-life face swap," Sam said.

And interesting it was! After undergoing a few hours of hair and makeup by Kiwi artist Hazel Paints, Sam stepped out as Toni Street for a "really weird" photoshoot with... Toni Street.

Watch the incredible transformation video below: