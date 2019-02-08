Sam Wallace takes on White Ferns fast bowler, Lea Tahuhu

The Hits breakfast team has been up to a bit of sporting mischief this week and decided to see if Sam Wallace has what it takes to outplay a professional cricket player.

Sam took on a bowling challenge with White Ferns fastest bowler, Lea Tahuhu and as a last minute surprise, Black Cap Martin Guptill turned up to give him some advice.

“It could be a lose, lose situation for you Sam... haha,” said Guppy.

In the video, Sam said it was his “chance to prove that male sport is still far more superior to female sport” but agreed that statement “wouldn’t gain him any friends.”

The Hits posted the hilarious video to their social media and said: “Here it is - Sam finally puts his money where is mouth is and faces the White Ferns fastest bowler Lea Tahuhu. Anyone surprised by this outcome?!”

Watch the video below to see if Sam was able to beat Lea!