Sam Wallace reveals the gender of his first baby

Sam Wallace is set to become a father for the first time this summer.

Now he has revealed whether his bouncing bundle of joy will be a boy or a girl ...

"It’s a boy!" Sam announced on air this morning.

"[I'm having] a little mini Sam, a little buggy-riding Sammy!"

Earlier this month Sam announced that his baby – who he is having with partner Sarah 'Bobo' Bowman – is due on December 23.



Sam and his partner Sarah. Photo / Supplied

Talk about an early Christmas present!

He has even been brainstorming potential monikers, with boy’s names like Ryder, Quinn and Elijah proving to be popular with our Hits listeners.

So exciting! We can’t wait to meet your little baby boy, Sam and Sarah!

This article was first featured on The Hits