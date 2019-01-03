Sam Wallace reveals son's unique name

A week after Sam Wallace and his partner Sarah Bowman welcomed their first child into the world, The Hits radio host has revealed the name of their newborn son.

Posting three new photos of the little man, Wallace announced his son is called Brando Archie Wallace.

The unusual name is synonymous with Hollywood star Marlon Brando, who was regularly referred to by his surname. The name, which has Italian origins, means "firebrand" or "sword".

According to Nameberry, "Screen legend Marlon's surname has loads more swagger than his first. But little Brando will forever have to endure jokes connected with the actor."

Little Brando entered the world on December 28, weighing 3.9kg.