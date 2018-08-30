Sam Wallace reveals baby’s birth date

This morning on The Hits, host Sam Wallace let slip when his wee baby with girlfriend Sarah Bowman is due to join the world.

“Well you are going to be a baby daddy very soon Sam Wallace!” says his excited co-host Sarah Gandy.

“Yeah well I can tell you exactly how long, ah, it’s 17 weeks,” says Sam.

“Oh my gosh that is so close, I am all sweaty now!” says Sarah.

Sam admits that the time has crept up on him very suddenly.

“It’s gone from a long-term plan to a short-term plan, so it’s happening, ya know.”

“And you can’t stop it, it’s a train that keeps on chugging,” says Laura McGoldrick who is filling in for Toni Street while she is currently on maternity leave.

“So are you ready?” asks Sarah.

“No! No one is, ever! Haha!” replies dad-to-be Sam.

Yay! We can’t wait to meet Sam’s baby around Christmas or New Years – depending on when the wee bubba wants to make an appearance.