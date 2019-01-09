Sam Smith shares his love for 'amazing' Kiwis with a heartfelt shout out

It turns out Sam Smith loves New Zealand just as much as we love him.

The British pop star – who has been on holiday in Aotearoa – took to Instagram to share a heartfelt shout out to our country and to the Kiwis he’s met.

"It’s my last day of holiday today in New Zealand and I just wanted to give a massive shout out to every person I’ve met on this holiday and just to New Zealand in general," Sam said in an Instagram Story.

"I just want to say out loud how much I love it here and how welcome I feel every time I’ve been here in Auckland.

"I got to see the south island this time which is absolutely beautiful, Queenstown is such a special place and we’ve met some amazing people. I just want to say thank you."

Sporting an impressive bruise around his eye after undergoing surgery in Auckland, Sam thanked the Kiwi Drs who helped to remove his painful stye.

"I want to give a massive shout out to the Drs in Auckland that helped me with my eye," he continued. "It feels so much better, even though it looks so much worse, so yeah, thank you very much."

Sam also thanked The Hits’ sister radio station ZM for playing his song.

"Another shout out to ZM for playing my song," Sam said. "Every time we’ve got in the car in New Zealand this trip they’ve been playing either Promises or Dancing with a Stranger … it’s so amazing.”

The Stay With Me singer then revealed that he plans to come back to New Zealand again doing new shows sometime in the future.

We can’t wait to see you again, Sam!

This story was originally first published on The Hits.