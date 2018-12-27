Sam Smith returns to NZ for another Kiwi summer

Section
Spy News,
Publish Date
Thursday, 3 January 2019, 10:22AM
Sam Smith last visited NZ in November. Photo / Instagram
Sam Smith last visited NZ in November. Photo / Instagram
Chart-topping singer Sam Smith is back in New Zealand, or as he calls it "heaven". 
 
The British singer was spied arriving at Auckland Airport this morning, while on Instagram he posted a photo of himself on a plane with the caption: "26 hours later, finally landed in heaven."
View this post on Instagram

26 hours later, finally landed in heaven.

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

Smith is a regular visitor to our shores, last touching down in November when he performed two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena. 
 
That visit saw him relax at Taupo's luxurious Huka Lodge. 
 
In 2017, Smith enjoyed a Kiwi summer with his good friend and top Kiwi model Emma Champtaloup. The pair travelled around the North Island, visiting Rotorua and Lake Tarawera, as well as the Coromandel. 
 
Champtaloup is once again back in New Zealand for a summer break so a repeat road trip could well be on the cards. And lucky for Sam, Emma is pregnant with her second child - a little girl - so he's got himself a designated driver!
View this post on Instagram

Our baby girl 🎀 @jackmethod #19weeks

A post shared by Emma (@emmachamptaloup) on

 

Connect with Spy: