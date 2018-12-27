Sam Smith returns to NZ for another Kiwi summer

Chart-topping singer Sam Smith is back in New Zealand, or as he calls it "heaven".

The British singer was spied arriving at Auckland Airport this morning, while on Instagram he posted a photo of himself on a plane with the caption: "26 hours later, finally landed in heaven."

Smith is a regular visitor to our shores, last touching down in November when he performed two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena.

That visit saw him relax at Taupo's luxurious Huka Lodge.

In 2017, Smith enjoyed a Kiwi summer with his good friend and top Kiwi model Emma Champtaloup. The pair travelled around the North Island, visiting Rotorua and Lake Tarawera, as well as the Coromandel.