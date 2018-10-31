Sam Smith living it up in NZ

Sam Smith is living it up in New Zealand.

With a glass of wine in hand, the British pop star revealed that he has touched down in Aotearoa ahead of his NZ stint of The Thrill Of It All World Tour.

Taking to Instagram the Stay With Me singer shared a photo of him looking very relaxed amongst some stunning New Zealand scenery, enjoying a glass of white wine. Alongside the photo, he simply wrote: "New Zealand x".

It appears Sam has been staying at the Huka Lodge in Taupo. The luxury accommodation is situated next to the Waikato River and Huka Falls.

On his Instagram Story Sam shared photos of the turquoise water, along with a snap of him enjoying a glass of wine beside the fire and dancing with his entourage in his premium chalet suit.

Meanwhile one of his Kiwi gal pals, New Zealand model Emma Champtaloup also shared a few snaps from the Huka Lodge, including one of Sam holding her baby and the group dining with a view of the river.

What a lovely way to relax before his two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena this Friday and Saturday.

Sam is known to love New Zealand, visiting Hobbiton on his visit in 2015.

This story was first published on The Hits.