Sam Smith hits the green in Queenstown

Sam Smith is making the most of his summer vacay in New Zealand, today hitting Sir Michael Hill's private golf course in Arrowtown.

It's not clear whether Smith actually teed off on the course, or whether he was just there for a wild ride on a golf cart.

Smith, who is staying with his close friend and top Kiwi model Emma Champtaloup, was heard squealing with delight as he started the golf cart, before speeding across the pristine course.

He also showed off his best model strut, in front of a giant bronze sculpture, called The Seated Man.

Smith, who touched down in New Zealand two days ago, has been enjoying family time with Champtaloup and her young son, yesterday posting a video of the toddler playing peekaboo with a curtain.

Two years ago, Smith joined his model bestie for his first Kiwi summer here, hitting Lake Tarawera, Rotorua and the Coromandel.

Smith was last here just two months ago, when he performed two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena and took some time out at Taupo's luxurious Huka Lodge.