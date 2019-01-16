Sam Smith goes under the knife in Auckland

British crooner Sam Smith has been admitted to hospital for an eye operation while holidaying in Auckland.

The 26-year-old star took to Instagram to share a picture of his eye bandaged up with a pirate's patch as he waited to undergo surgery.

He'd earlier admitted he was in "agony" over the stye on his right eye, but had been soothing himself with ice cream at Ben & Jerry's.

The Stay With Me hitmaker has been on holiday in New Zealand over the Christmas break, and posting updates to his 11 million followers.

But his holiday turned nasty on Monday when he sought medical help for the stye, a painful red lump on the eyelid.

He posted a series of pictures of his eye on his Instagram Stories, and revealed he was "f***king scared" about the op.

He wrote: “So. I’m getting it operated on in 20 minutes. I’m f***ing scared and also super hyped that I get to wear this pirate patch."

However, he later confessed that it was only a quick procedure and that he was being "over dramatic".

He added: “I’m being super dramatic. It’s like a 15 minute Operation lol."

Smith - who split up from '13 Reasons Why' star Brandon Flynn last year, after just nine months together - then shared a boomerang of the infected eye, and wrote that he was "single, sexy and sassy".

Smith also shared a picture of him rocking a medical cap from the hospital bed, and then one of him in the car on the way to a friend's birthday party.