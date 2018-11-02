Sam Smith finally met the Kiwi who stole his heart

Sam Smith has finally met the young Kiwi who stole his heart.

The superstar met Leo, the son of Hits host Flynny, before his New Zealand concert, making the 10-year-old's dreams come true.

Sam – who performed live in Auckland on Friday and Saturday – was absolutely won over by Leo earlier this year when Flynny played Sam a question his son had recorded for his favourite singer.

"Oh my god, I'm in love with Leo," Sam said at the time, insisting that he just had to meet the young Kiwi.

And that’s exactly what happened!

Sam gave a star-struck Leo a big warm hug before saying, "it’s nice to meet you finally, thank you for coming to my show."

How cute is that?

What’s more is Sam dedicated his song Love You Like I Can during his concert after Leo revealed that it was his favourite song.

Sam Smith, you are truly wonderful!

This story was originally published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.