Sam Neill reveals what it was like to retrace Captain Cook’s steps

Legendary Kiwi actor Sam Neill has spilled the beans on what it was really like spending months at sea retracing the footsteps of Captain James Cook for a documentary, The Pacific.

The 70-year-old Hunt for the Wilderpeople star says he gained a whole new respect for world explorers.

“It's a third of the planet, it is unimaginably immense, particularly when you're in a boat that's only 100-foot long,” he says to Newscorp.

“It's hard to imagine just how hideously difficult life must have been on board the Endeavour.”

The six-part series is airing on Austalia’s Foxtel History Channel and admits his time on board was much more comfortable than what Captain Cook endured and enjoyed relaxing with no phone service.

The Jurassic Park star defended the project, even though there is criticism against Cook's sometimes violent choices.

“Cook did, rightly or wrongly, change everything. And he has become a symbol for something that he probably didn't deserve.”

“I personally don't think it's fair for Cook to take the blame for everything. You can't blame Cook for massacres of Aboriginal people, and these things happened.”

Neill travelled to Tahiti, Tonga, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, The Arcrtic and Alaska to film the series.

He came away from the trip with both a renewed fondness for Cook, and a new respect of the cultures he impacted, for better or worse.

'I think he was actually an extraordinary man, and often had extraordinary insights into the cultures and the people he was encountering," he said.