Rugby star reveals baby news, proposes all at once

NZ Rugby star Sean Wainui has some pretty exciting news, announcing recently on Instagram that he has proposed to his girlfriend Paige Fox.

Not only that, but he did it just seconds after the pair revealed the gender of their baby which they are expecting in May.

Sean and Paige are expecting a baby boy!

Sean took the perfect moment to propose to Paige by popping the question straight after the baby's gender reveal, getting on one knee and asking her to marry him!

Sean is set to play for the Chiefs this Super Rugby season, having previously played for the Crusaders, the Māori All Blacks and the New Zealand Under 20 team.

Congratulations to Sean and the whānau - awesome news just in time for Christmas!

This article was originally published on Flava and is republished here with permission.