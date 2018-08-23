Rose Matafeo nominated for top international comedy award

Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo has been shortlisted for the 2018 Edinburgh Comedy award, the prestigious comedy prize handed out at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Matafeo has been nominated for best comedy show for Horndog, which she debuted at this year's New Zealand International Comedy Festival to rave reviews.

Last year's winner of the Edinburgh Comedy award was Hannah Gadsby, who went on to become a Netflix phenomenon with her acclaimed stand-up special Nanette.

In a story analysing the nominees, The Guardian called Matafeo "terrific," calling her first nomination "overdue".

The winner of the top award receives £10,000 (NZ$19,276).