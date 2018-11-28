Rose Matafeo meets Harry and Meghan

New Zealand's own queen of comedy has been brushing shoulders with actual royalty.

Rose Matafeo recently got to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, posting the once-in-a-lifetime moment to her Instagram.

Rose shook hands and shared some laughs with the Duke and Duchess at an event.

She captioned it: "Lol who’s that girl with the massive hair", referencing her killer hairstyle.

Rose's friends and followers were quick to point out what a long way the comedian had come.

The commented: "This is so amazing" and "this is f***ing wild!"

And one friend even added: "This is literally Amazing!! Did you tell them we watched the wedding wearing tiaras and eating cupcakes with their faces on??"