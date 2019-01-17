Rose Matafeo calls out comedy site for misogyny

Award-winning Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo has called out UK comedy news and review website, Chortle.

Taking to Twitter, Matafeo tweetd ‘f**k’ @chortle.

She was upset because the site listed her as a guest for an appearance, but named her as: "Rose Matafeo, who happens to be (James) Acaster's ex".

After Matafeo called out the listing Chortle took it down, but it was too little too late.

She tweeted: “It’s been changed which is great. but shouldn’t have happened in the first place bb! Women shouldn’t be defined by their proximity to men (even when they are the very best men).”

Fans supported and backed her saying:

“It had no relevance what so ever, made no sense.”

Rose concluded: “Do whatever you want - we’re all learning, the world is burning, see you at the apocalypse.”