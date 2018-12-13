RNZ host in on-air hysterics over Trump

Sometimes even the best, most-experienced journalists simply lose it.

That's what happened to RNZ Checkpoint's Lisa Owen, who couldn't contain her laughter while presenting a story about Trump.

Normally an unwavering professional, Lisa could barely get her words out through her laughter and eventually had to hand over to the reporter on the story saying, "I think it's best".

Checkpoint posted the hilariously relateable moment to Twitter saying: "Many interesting stories on the programme last night….but we got a lot of feedback about this. @lisaowennz’s a star presenter, but she’s only human, and sometimes people just need to laugh."

One fan commented: "I've seldom heard more appropriate laughter. Read this Trumpery without cracking up, are you kidding? @lisaowennz’s a star."

We have to agree. Good on ya Lisa, sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.