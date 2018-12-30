Riverdale stars party it up in Queenstown

Riverdale stars KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse are kicking off 2019 with a bang by partying it up in Queenstown this week.

Taking to Instagram overnight the cheeky lads look like they enjoyed some beers, mechanical bull riding and also wore some questionable 'Pornhub' sunglasses.

After spending the weekend downing a few beverages at Auckland's Hidden Valley festival, KJ Apa looks like he brought in the big guns to celebrate 2018 coming to a close.

American actor Cole Sprouse landed in NZ yesterday and partied with KJ and close mate Boston Ridge last night at the infamous Cowboys bar.

Let’s just say it looked like they enjoyed some "quality" wild west antics.