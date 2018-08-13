Riverdale star touches down in NZ
Sunday, 30 December 2018, 1:17PM
KJ Apa's onscreen Riverdale classmate looks like he has just touched down in the Land of the Long White Cloud.
Taking to social media, American actor Cole Sprouse - who plays 'Jughead Jones' on the teenage TV show, has arrived at a New Zealand airport and has shared a snap on his Instagram story.
Cole says "we made it" over a photo of an Air New Zealand terminal.
We bet that he is paying his Kiwi co-star KJ a visit and will be sure to get up to some fun antics over the next few days over New Years celebrations.
Have fun lads!