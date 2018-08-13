Riverdale star touches down in NZ

KJ Apa's onscreen Riverdale classmate looks like he has just touched down in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Taking to social media, American actor Cole Sprouse - who plays 'Jughead Jones' on the teenage TV show, has arrived at a New Zealand airport and has shared a snap on his Instagram story.

Cole says "we made it" over a photo of an Air New Zealand terminal.

We bet that he is paying his Kiwi co-star KJ a visit and will be sure to get up to some fun antics over the next few days over New Years celebrations.

Have fun lads!