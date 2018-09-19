Rihanna gives PM Jacinda Ardern a shout-out

Pop superstar Rihanna has given Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a shout out on Twitter, encouraging her to support the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation.

"Kia ora @jacindaardern! It's been a big year for you & NZ - congrats!" wrote the singer.

She then called for Ardern to join the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival to pledge funds for the Global Partnership for Education, which aims to get a quality education for children in the world's poorest countries.

"I hope you & @MFATgovtNZ agree that educating every child can change the world!" said the singer, linking to her Clara Lionel Foundation which she founded in 2012.

With the tweet, Rihanna shared an op-ed she wrote for The Guardian yesterday, describing her gratitude for her education in Barbados and calling for better support for young students in developing countries.