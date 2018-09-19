Rihanna gives PM Jacinda Ardern a shout-out

Wednesday, 19 September 2018, 9:40AM
Rihanna (right) asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to support her advocacy work. Photos / nzherald, AP
Pop superstar Rihanna has given Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a shout out on Twitter, encouraging her to support the singer's Clara Lionel Foundation.

"Kia ora ! It's been a big year for you & NZ - congrats!" wrote the singer.

She then called for Ardern to join the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival to pledge funds for the Global Partnership for Education, which aims to get a quality education for children in the world's poorest countries.

"I hope you & agree that educating every child can change the world!" said the singer, linking to her Clara Lionel Foundation which she founded in 2012.

With the tweet, Rihanna shared an op-ed she wrote for The Guardian yesterday, describing her gratitude for her education in Barbados and calling for better support for young students in developing countries.

