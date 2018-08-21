Richie and Gemma to make their baby bump debut at Fashion Week

Gemma and Richie McCaw will show off their growing baby bump for the first time at New Zealand Fashion Week tomorrow night.

The A-list couple will be at at the Mercedes-Benz Presents Designer for 2018, Turet Knuefermann’s VIP pre-party at the all-white-Mercedes-Benz lounge upstairs at the Viaduct Events Centre.

Among other VIPs joining New Zealand’s first sporting couple will be All Black Beauden Barrett’s fiancee Hannah Laity and Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes.

The night officially starts at 6pm downstairs at the NZFW opening, where Dame Pieter Stewart and dignitaries will open the annual event.

At 9pm the Turet Knuefermann show will commence the week of collections with the McCaws and Hayes all seated front row, with a spare seat being kept open in case Barrett — who last night lined up for the All Blacks at Eden Park — can make it.

Hayes is also expected front row at several shows throughout the week. Sunday presenter Miriama Kamo is the star guest at the Kiri Nathan show on Wednesday and Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry at Dame Trelise Cooper’s show on Thursday.

On Tuesday Australian swimwear label Heaven is showing its wares and has Aussie Celebrity Imogen Anthony opening and closing their show. Anthony is the girlfriend of Australia’s No 1 shock jock Kyle Sandilands. She is a blonde bombshell who describes herself as a muse, chameleon and enigma.

Sandilands and Anthony make good tabloid headlines over the Tasman for everything from whether they are having children, mis-spelt back tattoos and being on the receiving end of cyber-bullying. If anyone is going to give us our shock headline next week, it will be Anthony.

The off-site Stolen Girlfriends and Huffer shows look like they will, as usual, deliver on both the fashion and after-party front, the latter at the Powerstation with US rapper Desiigner, the man behind the hit track Panda, performing on Thursday.

There will also be a debut performance from two of New Zealand’s celebrity DJs at Fashion Week.

The Sweet Mix Kids, ultra-hip DJs Sandon James and Chris Scott, tell Spy they will debut a new single with Boh Runga at the show of a top female designer.

The song is called Happy Ever After, and it's an explosive, fun pop tune channelling 90s R&B that you’re sure to be singing along to in your car.

The pair have played private parties for some of the biggest names in music, including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Adele. They arrived home last week fresh from spinning snowy tunes at Thredbo Ski Resort in Australia and then banging out beats on a beach in Bali.

Runga, as expected, blew the Sweet Mix Kids away with her talent.

“She is such a strong, cool chick both in person and in the studio, and she’s nailed this track so well!,” they tell Spy.

The new track will launch on iTunes and Spotify from Friday.