Reese Witherspoon gives NZ eatery major shout out

Reese Witherspoon has given a Kiwi eatery the kind of publicity money can't buy, with a major shout out on her Instagram.

The Hollywood superstar took to social media to celebrate "a very important day" - National Pizza Day.

To do so, she shared her top five favourite pizza places from around the world and in at number two was The Cow in Queenstown.

Reese posted an adorable photo of herself and her Wrinkle co-star Mindy enjoying a slice in full Disney costume.

She captioned it: "When we were filming A Wrinkle in Time, Mindy Kaling and I made it our mission to check out all the local eateries. The Cow Queenstown is the most precious little pizza spot in Queenstown. A must visit!"

The team at The Cow saw the shout out and posted a reply saying: "We love you too, @reesewitherspoon".

"You are our all time favourite guest.. well, you and Lamb Lamb (tied). And we're extra chuffed to get a shout out from our favourite cultural commentator. Come back anytime!"