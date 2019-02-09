Reality TV queen finds balance
Ricardo Simich.
Spy News
Saturday, 9 February 2019, 9:30AM
Once the queen of reality TV and now queen yogini — Namaste to Dame Julie Christie, who was last weekend on a yoga retreat at Aro Hā on beautiful Lake Wakatipu, just south of Glenorchy.
There the business dynamo found perfect balance atop her yoga instructor.
“Proof anything is possible at Aro-Ha, even for me! #aroharetreats #bestplaceintheworld,” Christie, 56, wrote on Instagram.
The 8.4-hectare luxury zen haven boasts that it helps guests reconnect with nature and the world.