Radio host tortured by labour simulator on air

Dad-to-be Sam Wallace’s baby boy is due in just 10 days’ time.

And in the lead up he has talked a big game about pregnancy and labour pain, leaving many mothers – including Toni Street and Laura McGoldrick – absolutely gobsmacked.

First there was all the talk about epidurals being the "easy way out", then there was the time he suggested his partner walk to the hospital to give birth.

So last week, by the request of several Hits listeners, the ladies turned the tables on Sammy by hooking up him up a Tens machine, which simulates exactly what his darling partner Sarah Bowman will experience when she gives birth to their son.

Watch the full video above to see how Sammy coped with his very own labour pains.

Spoiler alert: He definitely tried to take the "easy way out".

This article was originally published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.