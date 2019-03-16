Rachel Hunter's daughter following in her yoga footsteps

Like mother, like daughter. Renee Stewart, daughter of supermodel turned yogini Rachel Hunter, is following in her mother's footsteps and has joined Rach in India to learn how to teach the meditational practice.

This week the pair were at the Sattva Yoga Academy in Rishikesh, which specialises in the theoretical and practical aspects of yoga in the country where it was born. The school is nestled in the mountains, in the spiritual land of the Rishis along the Vedic pilgrimage routes at the foothills of the Himalayas.

"Blessings of Ganesha, start of teacher training with Renee," Hunter wrote on her Instagram, with a picture of a group in Rishikesh.

Stewart, 26, a celebrated professional dancer, performed what looked to be a yoga-inspired dance this week on her Instagram.

In late 2017, 49-year-old Hunter was elated when she graduated from the academy, after completing the primary three-week 200-hour teacher training programme. The levels go up to 300 and 500-hour programmes, through to Master Yoga Teacher Training. A typical day at the academy runs from 6.30am until 8.45pm.

Since then Hunter has embraced teaching and last year did a sell-out "Beauty of Soul" tour in New Zealand and had a follow-up tour in the North Island earlier this year.

Stewart also followed her mother's footsteps into modelling. She recently worked up dance poses for American designer Tommy Hilfiger, has worked with Italian footwear brand Tod's and latelast year released a collaboration with London-based, Kiwi jewellery designer Ella Drake and her Monarc brand.