Rachel Hunter’s shocking TV confession

Travelling the globe filming a beauty show sounds like a fairly glamorous job – but it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted according to Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter.

Whilst making a wee visit to Radio Hauraki to see the Bhuja lads, Leigh Hart and Jason Hoyte, Hunter made a shocking confession about her time filming her show Tour Of Beauty.

“So it originally came around about five years ago and we ended up doing two seasons going around to 23 different countries,” says Rachel explaining a little bit about the history of the show.

“What was the most bizarre…treatment (you have experienced whilst filming the show)?” asks Leigh.

“An enema up my butt... we had to do a herbal enema. It was natural and medicinal.”

“The enema is fairly long, they shove it up, then they wait for you to go to the toilet and then you know, you have your cleanse... so I did that on TV which is not the usual thing you do on TV.”

Wow! What an experience that must have been.

