Project Runway NZ star behind Meghan’s jacket
- Tuesday, 30 October 2018, 8:18AM
The designer behind the first outfit Meghan Markle wore upon landing in Aotearoa on Sunday is none other than Project Runway NZ contestant, Kerry Trent Ranginui.
The Karen Walker pattern-maker designed the brown tweed trench coat along with two others that was worn by Meghan when she was snapped in this iconic photo.
View this post on Instagram
Duchess of Sussex Megan Markel wearing @karenwalker for her New Zealand vistit. Well done team KW!!!
Taking to Instagram, the young designer explained how he came to work on the Royal garment.
“Great team at Karen walker working on the coat for the Duchess of Sussex arrival to nz. With machinist ( Elina) sample room manager (Kelsey)and pattern maker Kerry (me).”
Ranginui also posted a cute snap of himself dressed in the coat saying:
“The Duchess of Sussex trench coat!!! Pre order now sold out in one day!!!! #royalvisit #karenwalker #teamkw#bankstrench”
We love it Kerry!
All the best and we will be watching your next design on Monday night on Project Runway NZ.