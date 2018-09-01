Project Runway confirms model spin-off

Forget the designers on TVNZ2’s soon-to-launch Project Runway — the models are poised to become the stars.

Spy can reveal the models cast for the reality show will also star in a companion series streaming online called Models of Project Runway.

Each week from October 1, it will follow their journey from being selected by a designer and fitted with their creations through to the runway walk and the judges’ critiques.

We’ll also find out what the models really think about the designers and the looks they are made to wear.

The models will be part of the candid backstage Runway action — Spy hears there are some sharp opinions — and we will see why the chemistry between model and designer is critical.

Project Runway New Zealand will start with 14 designers and 14 models, with one pairing disappearing each week. All the models are from agency Red 11.

“We have a fantastic, diverse range of models and can’t wait for the country to be able to see them,” says Mandy Jacobsen, founder and director of Red 11.

“Some people would have been lucky enough to have seen them walking at NZ Fashion Week — Maddy Mossman, Jenna Watermeyer and Julia Makhovskaya. I think this will be the break-out show of the year and will be a crowd fave.”

This week Mossman (pictured above) walked for Trelise Cooper’s show on Thursday. Watermeyer and Makhovskaya walked in the FQ/MISS FQ fashion show yesterday.

Watermeyer told Spy she was amazed by the ability of the up-and-coming designers in Project Runway.

“I have watched the show for years and this was an amazing opportunity to be a part of the companion show. Models of Project Runway was heaps of fun to make.”

Makhovskaya said she was striving to make her designer proud every time she took to the catwalk.

“I would channel who they were designing for in my face — I wanted to showcase their garment to the best of my ability.”