Pregnant Chelsea Winter's 'so in love' with her 'little bump'

Masterchef star Chelsea Winter has finally shared the first photo of her 'Chelsea' bun / bump in the oven!

The celebrity cook announced she and her winemaker partner Douglas Renal are expecting "the arrival of a delicious bundle later this year".

Taking to Instagram this week, Winter shared a gorgeous snap of herself on her 'Baby Moon' in a summer dress staring into the sunshine with the caption:

"Words can't express how much I'm in love with this little bump. #sosweet#babymoonwithawinemaker#withoutwine"

Looks like Chelsea is in good pregnancy company with Bachelor NZ star Matilda Green commenting on the photo saying 'oh, snap!'

"Oh snap! A Chelsea bun in the oven, how far along are you? I think we might be similar timing (judging by bump size, so I might be way off)."

Chelsea's other fans are excited by the baby news too wishing the couple the very best.

"How exciting congratulations!"

"Congratulations. Sounds like this will be your best year yet."

"Pregnancy is looking good on you!"

We agree! We can't wait to meet your little bun.