PJ’s awkward date with the Honey Badger

We are three weeks deep into the newest season of The Bachelor Australia, which stars former rugby player the Honey Badger, Nick Cummins.

Kiwi radio star PJ Harding is now based in Australia and has taken the opportunity to have a wee chat with Cummins for her segment ‘Deaf Dates.’

This hilarious interview is based around Harding wearing sound-blocking headphones whilst trying to make small talk with a potential suitor. Sure, PJ is no longer single but this chinwag sure is a laugh!

Highlight: When asking the Honey Badger if he has travelled much, he replies that he’s ‘been to Mongolia’ before, PJ mistakes him for saying ‘California.’

Watch the funny video above!